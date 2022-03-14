Obiano dissolves cabinet ahead of March 17 handover

By Chimezie Anaso

Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra has announced the dissolution of his cabinet and termination of the appointments of cabinet members and aides with effect from March 16.



The notice of termination is contained in a circular signed by Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, the Secretary to the Anambra Government on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obiano is expected to handover to the incoming governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, on March 17 when his eight years two-term tenure expires.



Chukwulobelu said that those affected include all political appointees, Secretary to the State Government, Chief of Staff, Principal Secretary, Chief Press Secretary and commissioners.

Others are Special Advisers, Chairmen and members of non-statutory boards/agencies/committees, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants and Executive Assistants.



He stated: “This is to notify all political appointees that the life of the present administration will end on March 16.

“Consequently, all appointees are informed that their appointments will terminate on the above stated date.

“You are therefore advised to handover all government properties in your possession to the most senior civil servant in your office, and the officer should acknowledge the receipt as appropriate.”



Chukwulobelu said the fate of those in tenured appointments such as Managing Directors/CEO, Executive Secretaries and Provosts were not affected by the circular and would be determined by the next government.

“While thanking you for your services, we wish you best of luck in your future endeavors,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

