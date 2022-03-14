Nasarawa United fans express anger on poor performance

Olukayode Babalola

Fans of Nasarawa United Football Club say they are disappointment over the recent performances of the team in the ongoing 2021/2022 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) season.

They made their feelings known in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi Local Government Area of the state on Monday.NAN reports that the Nasarawa state government through Isaac Yargwa, Commissioner of Youths and Sports Development, had earlier held a briefing with newsmen on Monday to express its disappointment with the recent performances of the team in spite huge investment in the team.Speaking on the development, Bamaiyi Anangba, a former Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development in the state, expressed dismay over the recent performances of the team and called for a detailed evaluation of what the problem.

“I am deeply saddened with the team’s recent performances. They go and lose away from home and come back home to play out draws.“So, I suggest that all stakeholders should sit down and find out what the issue is so that the team can do better on the pitch.

“From what I heard, the state government is trying its best to meet the demands of the club and even though a game of football is one that cannot be predicted, there is need for all stakeholders including the ministry, management and technical crew to discuss how to ensure the performance of the team improves in subsequent fixtures,” he said.Aliyu Sani, another football enthusiast and fan of the club, also berated the team’s recent performances, describing the team as uninspiring.He, however, blamed the management of the club for not investing in the club by bringing in capable players to replace top performers of the club last season, Silas Nwankwo and Franklin Tebo both of who left the club earlier this season.

“They failed to do the needful when those boys left and that’s why we are in this mess right now. Franklin Tebo was a top defender, in fact one of the best in the league last season and Silas Nwankwo that we all know was the highest goal scorer last season. “If you lose these two players in these two critical positions and don’t replace them with people who can perform well like the ones you lost, you are in trouble. As you can see right now, defending is an issue, scoring is an issue even at home,” he said. Micheal Umudjon, another fan of the club, also expressed disappointment over the current work rate of the team but admitted that sometimes football is a game of luck where “you win some and lose some”.“I just feel things are not going according to plan for the team but the team has potential. The boys have trying their best but god of soccer is not on their side right now.“So, I suggest the technical crew find another way of transforming the team for improved performance,” he said.NAN reports that Nasarawa United currently sits on 12th position with 22 points on the NPFL log table after recording another dismal performance at home on Sunday against MFM FC of Lagos.The game which ended 1-1 was the fourth in a row that Nasarawa United had failed to win, with the team losing to Rivers United 2-1 on Feb. 26, recording a 1-1 home draw with Kwara United on March 2 and a 2-0 away defeat to Kano Pillars FC on March 6.(NAN)

