Yousef, Saskay evicted from Big Brother Naija show

Yousef and Saskay, Big Brother Naija, Shine Ya Eye housemates, were on Sunday evicted from the television reality show.



This was announced by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, during the live eviction session.



Yousef from Plateau, was a teacher before joining the show on July 24, while Saskay was an Artist from Adamawa State.



Saskay during the eviction show said she wished to actualise her plans of building a retirement home for the old in Nigeria, while Yousef said he was ready to welcome any endorsement deal that comes his way.



The housemates up for possible eviction were: Saskay, Cross, Emmanuel, Angel and Yousef.

Two had been evicted leaving Cross, Angel and Emmanuel safe.



The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that there are currently nine housemates in the show: Liquorose, Whitemoney, Saga, Pere, Emmanuel, Nini, Cross, Queen and Angel. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...