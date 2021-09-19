Yousef, Saskay evicted from Big Brother Naija show

September 19, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project, Society News 0



Yousef and  Saskay, Big Brother Naija, Shine Ya Eye housemates, were on Sunday evicted from the television reality show.


This was announced Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the host of the show, during the live eviction session.


Yousef from Plateau, was a before joining the show on July 24, while Saskay was an Artist from Adamawa State.


Saskay during the eviction show said she wished to actualise her of building a retirement home old in Nigeria, while Yousef said he was ready to welcome any endorsement deal comes his way.


The housemates up for possible eviction were: Saskay, Cross, Emmanuel, Angel and Yousef.
Two had been evicted leaving Cross, Angel and Emmanuel safe.


The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports there are currently nine housemates in the show: Liquorose, Whitemoney, Saga, Pere, Emmanuel, Nini, Cross, Queen and Angel. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,