Nasarawa Govt. cautions people to eschew bitterness against one another

Nasarawa State Government has cautioned the people living in the State to eschew bitterness amongst themselves and co habit peacefully for the growth and development of the state.

Mr Zachary Allumaga, Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA), made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lafia.

Allumaga cautioned people of the state not to worsen the existing crises between the herder and the farmers but should partner the statement to proffer solutions so as to return the state to its peaceful nature.

He explained that the recent crises between farmers and herders in four Local Government Areas of the state, namely Keana, Awe, Obi, and Doma had led to displacement of 39,000 people.

“This is not what we want for our state, we need all residents to peacefully co-exist as one and accommodate each other for the development of the common people,” he said.

Allumaga said that the call was necessary to avert further crises between the herders and farmers in the state so as to avoid food shortages in the state.

He said that the rate at which food productions have been affected negatively by persistent crises between the herders and farmers, if not checked it might result to foods crises.

“Apparently, we are going to face crises in terms of food scarcity, I think the rate of production is very low, people should not worsen the situation by making others not to even go to their farms at all,” he said.

Allumaga disclosed that the state currently have about eight internally-displaced camps in the four Local Government Areas of the state, namely; Awe, Keana, Obi and Doma as a result of avoidable crises.

“We are appealing to our people to help themselves and in turn help us to reduce our running around as we always do whenever there are crises, we hope that people should take cautions and eschew bitterness.

“Let’s live with the spirit of forgiveness, let’s live in harmony, be our brother’s keepers and appreciating one another, this will help us not to be carrying guns and chasing each other in the bushes and farmlands,” he said.

He commended the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule’s administration, for prompt response to emergency matters in the state occasioned by farmers-herders, fires, floods, windstorms among others when ever it happens.

He appealed to the people of the state to take caution and heed warnings from relevance authorities in order not to put themselves in danger. (NAN)

