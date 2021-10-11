Yahaya assents to Legislative, Judiciary Autonomy Bills

Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has signed two bills into law, thus granting autonomy to the state legislature and the state judiciary.

Yahaya made this known on Monday in Gombe during the swearing-in ceremony of three High Court judges and two Khadis.

”My decision to assent to the bills is as a result of my administration’s commitment to achieve autonomy and independence of these important arms of government.

“So far we have provided an enabling environment for a healthy relationship for both the judiciary and legislative arms.

“There is no doubt that the cordial relationship will guarantee a virile and strong democracy as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

”We will ensure that the laws take effect immediately,” Yahaya said.

The state government, he said, has received a comprehensive report on the challenges of the judiciary and intervened in the area of infrastructure and overall transformation of the arm.

”Such intervention is to ensure that the judiciary effectively discharges responsibilities and facilitate the fair and speedy dispensation of justice in the state,” he said.

On the newly sworn in judges and Khadis, Yahaya said he was confident that they would draw from their wealth of knowledge and experience to help strengthen the state’s judiciary and consolidate on democratic system.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three judges sworn-in are Zainab Rasheed, Abdulsalam Muhammad and Daurabo Sikam, while the Khadis are Adamu Jibril and Ahmed Bababala.(NAN)

