Lawmaker urges Enugu residents to take COVID-19 vaccination without delay

A lawmaker in Enugu State House of Assembly, Chief Paul Nnajiofor, has urged the entire residents of the state to present themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination without delay.

“Delay might be dangerous as not being protected through COVID-19 vaccination can jeopardise the health of others around you, especially those with low immune systems,’’ Nnajiofor, who represents Nkanu East State Constituency, said.

The lawmaker spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday on the need for all to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

He urged the people to jettison all unfounded and unverified myths and misinformation concerning the vaccine, adding that the COVID-19 vaccines remained “free, safe and with no side effect”.

According to him, no government or people’s representative, just as I am one, will see what will harm or jeopardise the well-being of the people and recommend it for the people.

Nnajiofor, who is the Chairman of the Committee on Rural Development and Community and Social Development Projects (CSDP), said: “We are highly responsible for the well-being and sound health of our people.

“Every resident of the state, especially people of my constituency should henceforth go and take their COVID-19 vaccination now.

“As their representative, I have taken my dose. Other notable figures in the state and our amiably governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, had taken theirs months ago.

“It is for the overall benefit of all residents that we take the vaccines, get protected and also protect others around us,” he said.

Nnajiofor commended the Enugu State Primary Health Care Development Agency (ENS-PHCDA) for its dedication to see that the vaccines are brought closer to the doorsteps of the residents of the state.

“The ENS-PHCDA, its Executive Secretary, Dr George Ugwu, and the entire staff are working hard.

“This is evidence to all as the workers of the agency are seen everywhere even in the remotes part of my constituency administering the COVID-19 vaccines and other vaccines meant for children.

“The Agency is one that needs more government and people’s support to deliver more qualitative healthcare to our rural people,” he added. (NAN)

