World Rabies Day: NVMA to hold health summit in Bauchi – Official

Dr Ibrahim Bello, Chairman, Nigeria Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Bauchi State chapter, says the association has concluded plans to hold veterinary health summit aimed at curbing the menace of rabies in the state.

Bello stated this at a news conference to commemorate the 2021 World Rabies Day, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said that the summit would attract participants from the federal and state governments as well as academic and private sector.

The Chairman, who expressed concern over the high prevalence of rabies in the state, underscored the need to develop a work frame to ensure total eradication of the disease.

According to him, the state has confirmed 15 cases of rabies out of the 70 recorded in 2021.

“Participants will brain storm, plan and proffer progress solutions on rabies.

“In 2021, 70 cases recorded and 15 confirmed to be rabies. This is worrisome and makes it an endemic issue.

“The NVMA Secretariat in Bauchi should as a matter of urgency organise this summit within the shortest period of time,” Bello said.

He called on dog owners to vaccinate their animals annually, adding that vaccination would reduce the burden in the society.

He also called on development organisations, professional bodies and community leaders to partner with NVMA in the campaign againts rabies.

Bello further urged the state government to declare state of emergency in the fight against the disease.

According to him, the state chapter has constituted a committee to further supervise activities to safeguard public health across the 20 local government areas of the state.

(NAN)

