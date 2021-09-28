NAFDAC warns against reddening palm oil with Azo dye

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has cautioned tanker drivers against using kerosene tankers to carry groundnut oil.

The NAFDAC Director-General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who gave the warning on Tuesday in Abuja, said that the agency got information to that effect.

Adeyeye was represented by Mrs Ngozi Onuorah, NAFDAC’s Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adeyeye spoke at the ongoing nationwide sensitisation campaign by NAFDAC against substandard foods and drugs.

She said that using kerosene tanker to load groundnut oil for human consumption was dangerous to public health.

She said: “Using kerosene tankers to load groundnut oil after empting it is dangerous to public health.

” People do it to make money at the expense of public health; they cut corners but NAFDAC is saying no to this.

“It is not permissible. If this is based on ignorance or it is an act of making money at the expense of Nigerians, it must stop.

“This is commonsensical: you don’t need a scientist to tell you that this is wrong.”

The director-general noted that petrol and kerosene had chemical components.

“You can’t be playing with an item that people consume.

“Even in our various homes, we cannot use the container for kerosene to fetch water to drink,” she said.

Adeyeye called on Nigerians to be vigilant and report any driver indulging in the act to relevant authorities.

The NAFDAC boss also warned market women against using Azo-dye to make palm oil more reddish.

She urged attitudinal change that would promote public health

According to her, these illegal and criminal practices can result in cancer, liver damage, kidney failure as well as damage to other organs of the body.

“We are drawing the attention of Nigerians so that they will be careful.

“When they see something that is too reddish, they must establish some level of suspicion,” Adeyeye said. (NAN)

