Work with UN special envoy to reach peaceful resolution in Yemen – Guterres

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on Monday urged the parties in Yemen to work with Special Envoy Martin Griffiths to find a peaceful solution to the conflict.

“I urge all parties to work with my Special Envoy, Martin Griffiths, to reach a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

“All our actions must be driven by this,’’ Guterres said during a United Nations pledging conference to mobilise aid for Yemen.

The UN Secretary-General pointed out that with two out of every three people in need of some form of assistance across Yemen, the worst hunger is seen in areas affected by the conflict.

Guterres noted that the conflict in Yemen has no military solution and the only path to end the war and alleviate humanitarian suffering lies through an immediate and nationwide ceasefire.

“This is the fifth time we have convened a high-level pledging even, the bitter truth is that we will convene a sixth event next year, unless the war ends,’’ Guterres said.

Yemen has been ravaged by an internal conflict between government forces and the Houthi Movement for over six years.

The situation worsened after the Saudi-led coalition started an air campaign against the Houthi rebels in Yemen in 2015, leading to arguably the worst humanitarian crisis in the world.

The United Nations has reported that more than 24 million of Yemenis, or 80 per cent of the country’s population, require humanitarian aid. (Sputnik/NAN)