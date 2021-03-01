Court remands man, 62, over alleged theft

The Police in Osun on Monday docked a 62-year-old man, Adeleke Joseph, before an Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court over alleged stealing and receiving of stolen property.

The Prosecutor, Insp Elijah Adesina, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between Feb. 3 and Feb. 10 at the Celestial Church of Christ, Moore Cathedral and Lafogido Area, Ile-Ife.

Adesina said the defendant conspired with others, now at large, to commit felony to wit: stealing, receiving of stolen property and unlawful possession of Indian hemp.

He said that the defendant and others, now at large, stole an Itel mobile phone, valued N10,000 and a hand purse containing N8,000 cash, property of Akinola Oluwaseyi and a Tecno Spark 4 mobile phone valued N20,000, property of Micheal Oluwagbemileke.

He said that the defendant also carted away Nokia 2.0 mobile phone valued N20,000 and Qubo 219 mobile phone, valued N8,000, property of Adejuwon Foluso.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also stole Itel A56 mobile phone, valued N35, 000, property of Ismail Agbaje, and Itel 515 mobile phone, valued N29, 000, property of Owojori Oluwapelumi.

He said he equally received a stolen Item- an A56 mobile phone, valued N35,000, property of Ismail Agbaje.

Adesina said the defendant unlawfully have in his possession one Samsung mobile phone suspected to be stolen property and weeds known as India hemp.

According to him, the offence contravened Sections 415, 427, 430 and 516 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge of conspiracy, stealing, receiving stolen property and possession of Indian hemp.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Unah Sunday, pleaded for the bail of the defendant in the most liberal terms, promising that his client would not jump bail, but would produce substantial sureties.

Magistrate A.A, Adebayo did not grant the defendant bail but ordered for his remand in Ile-Ife Nigerian Correctional Centre.

He, therefore, adjourned the case until March 22, for hearing.(NAN)