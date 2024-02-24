Vandalism in FCT over soon, says NSCDC Commandant

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) FCT Commandant, Olusola Odumosu, has assured residents that vandalism of critical national assets and infrastructure in the territory would be over soon.

Odumosu said this during a visit to the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) Chairman, Christopher Maikalangu, on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the Command would sustain its war against criminal elements in the FCT, especially vandals who were short-changing the citizens of the dividends of democracy.

According to him, vandalism and theft of public property such as manhole covers, street lights, traffic lights, roads, bridges and water dams will be eradicated in the FCT.

He said that on assumption of duty, he declared war on vandals and had recorded successes in that area.

“Several arrests have been made within the city centre and some of the suspects charged to court.

“The war is not yet won but we are determined to double our efforts until we bring an end to vandalism in the FCT,” Odumosu said.

The commandant said he was dedicated to key into the NSCDC safe school programme of ensuring adequate protection of schools across the territory.

He further sought the support of the Chairman for the corps to achieve optimum performance and effective delivery of its mandate as enshrined in its Act.

The AMAC Chairman assured the commandant of his continuous support in ensuring the mandates of the Corps was achieved in the FCT.

According to him, the NSCDC has proved it capacity to work effectively as an independent body and in collaboration with sister agencies.

Maikalangu commended the leadership of the Corps for the impressive performance over the years and charged them not to rest on its oars until FCT becomes safe for all.(NAN)

By Kelechi Ogunleye