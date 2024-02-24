APC ‘ ll record overwhelming victory in Edo governorship election- Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is almost certain that the party will win the Sept. 21 Edo governorship election, going by the qualities of its candidate Sen. Monday Okpebholo.



Ganduje said this on Saturday in Abuja when he presented the certificate of return to Okpebholo, saying that there was a need for other aspirants to work with him to ensure the party’s victory in the state.

He said that direct primaries were held in 192 wards in the state with records and video evidence, adding that Okpebholo was declared winner because he got the highest votes.

“The full cooperation, harmony and unity of all aspirants and members of our party is all we need now to win Edo in the coming election now that the primary is over.

“The party has a product that is refined, well packaged and sellable to the electorate in the person of Okpebholo and is therefore ready to win Edo,” Ganduje said.

He said that other aspirants had since congratulated Okpebholo as the party’s candidate.

Mr Nze Duru, the party’s Deputy National Organising Secretary while presenting the committee’s report to Ganduje, said the primaries was adjudge nationally and internationally to the the most peaceful, fairest and transparent in the state.

Okpebholo in his remarks, called on other aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with him to join forces with him to ensure that the APC win the Sept. 21 governorship election.

Also speaking, Sen. Lucky Imasuen one of the aspirants who contested the party’s ticket with Okpebholo said the National Working Committee (NWC)was hard working, sincere and fair in the handling of the Edo primarily election.

He commended the APC Edo Governorship Primary Election Committee for a job well done, assuring that the other aspirants would work hand in hand with Okpebholo to ensure APC’s victory at the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dennis Idahosa was initially declared the winner of the Edo Governorship Primary Election on Feb. 17, by the Gov. Hope Uzodinma-led Governorship Primary Election Committee.

The APC NWC however, upturned Idahosa’s election and declared the election as inconclusive.

The committee slated Feb.21 for a supplementary election and replaced Uzodinma with Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River as chairman.

Otu while declaring Okpebholo as winner of the supplementary primaries, said he got 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants in the contest.

Okpebholo currently represents Edo Central at the National Assembly(NAN)

By Emmanuel Mogbede