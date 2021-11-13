UPDATE: Nigerians competitive both at home and abroad – Buhari

Meeting with Minister of State Foreign Affairs of Arab Emirates (UAE), His Excellency Shaikh Shakboot Alnahyan, Friday at the sidelines of the Peace Forum, President Muhammadu Buhari described his countrymen and women as “competitive both at home and abroad,” and urged them always abide by the rules of host countries.

Presidential Spokesman disclosed this in a statement made available Newsdiaryonline.

According Buhari: “Nigerians are all over the place, very competitive. And the competitiveness starts from home, where they have acquired good education, gone into businesses, and then take all that abroad.”

President Buhari encouraged Nigerians in Diaspora to “subject themselves the rules and standards of the country in which they live either as working class, or businesses.”

He welcomed the offer by UAE partner with Nigeria in the areas of renewable energy, agriculture, infrastructure logistics, and provision of vaccines further control the COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister Shakboot Alnahyan said his country “thinks very highly “of President Buhari’s leadership, noting that he was striving to “build a better future for generations come.”

He said there were lots of Nigerians in his country, “who add much value,” assuring that the headwinds of the recent past in the relationship “are now behind us. We want secure, deepen and strengthen the association for the future. We have a lot in common. We may be taking small steps, but they are leading somewhere.”

On investments in Nigeria, Alnahyan said it would be a win-win situation, “which would bring hope and opportunities for people in both countries. We want come and add quality and value.”

He equally the Nigerian government for its robust tackling of violent extremism.

