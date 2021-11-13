FG pilots “Conditional Cash-Transfer” Digitalisation in Ekiti

The Federal Government’s Conditional Cash-Transfer Digitalisation was test run in Ado and Ikole Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Ekiti State on Friday.



This is coming just as more than 11,602 beneficiaries received their six months stipends, covering January to June, 2021.



Training the selected beneficiaries on the digitalisation, Mr Olamide Ojeyemi, the Payment Service Provider (PSP), said the process is to replace the former payment by hand.



Ojeyemi, who trained the beneficiaries on how to use the digitalisation process, also led the beneficiaries to Banks to make withdrawals.



Twenty (20) and 27 beneficiaries were selected from Ado and Ikole LGAs for the demonstration respectively.



He said when the process is fully operational, accounts of the beneficiaries would be credited and they can withdraw through the Automated Teller Machines,(ATM) and Point Of Sales (POS) without stress.



He assured that facilitators of the programme would be sensitised on the new process of payment.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the FG’s Conditional Cash-Transfer was under the Minister of Humanitarian, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajia Sadia Farouq, while the National Coordinator is Hajiya Halima Shehu.



The duo of 75-year-old Mrs Omoyeni Afolabi and Mr Gbenga Adepoju, 44 year-old man, who spoke on behalf of other beneficiaries, commended the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for the gesture and promised to use the money judiciously. (NAN)

