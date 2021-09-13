Unemployed man in court over alleged attempted stealing

 A 25-year-old unemployed man, Olumide Omoniyi, allegedly attempted to steal from a shop, on Monday appeared an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The police charged Omoniyi, whose address not provided, with burglary and intent to commit felony but he pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Victor Eruada, had told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 26 at No, 1, Olowookere St., Orile-Agege, Lagos.

Eruada alleged that Omoniyi attempted to burgle a shop belonging to one Aminat Emiola with the intention to steal.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions Section 307 and 406 Law Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs Folashade Oshikoya, admitted the defendant to bail the sum N100,000 with two sureties like sum.

She adjourned the to Sept. 20 for mention. (NAN)

