KEDCO restates commitment to teamwork as best strategy – MD

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) on Monday in Kano restated its commitment and determination to move the company forward through teamwork.

KEDCO Managing Director, Dr Jamil Isyaku-Gwamna, said that teamwork remains the best strategy for achieving KEDCO’s vision.

Isyaku-Gwamna said this in a statement issued by KEDCO’s Head of Communications, Mr Ibrahim Sani-Shawai.

“Teamwork has proven to be an effective means of growing any organisation due to the problem-solving synergy that it provides in addressing challenges.

“We are constantly training and re-training our staff at all levels to create the needed oneness of mind while weaving ideas together to move KEDCO forward,” Isyaku-Gwamna said.

He added that the essence is to also to improve reliable supply as means of boosting economic activities in Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

“We are engaging customers too because we consider them as partners and members of our team towards surmounting challenges in power distribution as it affects our franchise,’’ he said.

Isyaku-Gwamna urged staff to sustain the tempo of working in unity while strengthening all existing bonds in the interest of the company and generality of KEDCO’s partners. (NAN)

