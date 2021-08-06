Truck driver in court for alleged reckless driving, manslaughter

A driver, Aminu Zakariyau, 28, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for alleged reckless driving and causing the death of another driver.

The police charged Zakariyau, whose house address was not provided, with reckless driving, abandonment, damage, driving without licence and manslaughter.

He pleaded not guilty.

The Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Zakariyau committed the offence on April 16, at 4.00 p.m. along Abattoir Road, inward Charity Road, Abule-Egba, Lagos.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant allegedly drove his Truck with Reg. number TAK 119 XA recklessly on the highway and damaged another truck with Reg. No. FKJ 943 YA, valued at N620,000, driven by Kenny Omo-Ojo

“The defendant drove the truck in a dangerous manner without regards for other road users, lost control and rammed it into Omo-Ojo’s truck from behind and caused his death.

“Zakariyau drove the truck without driver’s licence and was arrested and taken to the police station,” the prosecutor told the court.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 51, 50, 52, 35 and 1 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate, A.O. Ajibade, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

She adjourned the case untill Sept. 9 for mention (NAN

