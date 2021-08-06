Court remands 2 men for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Friday ordered that two men be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Segun Adekoya,34, and Lati Azeez, 36, whose residential addresses were not given with armed robbery.

Chief Magistrate J.A. Adegun, did not take the plea of the suspects, for want in jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Adegun ordered the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPPs) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 8, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the suspects, armed with locally made gun, robbed Mr Samuel Peter of N150,000

He alleged that the suspects also robbed Mr Adeola Olaniyan of iPhone 6plus valued at N50,000 and a cash of N3,500.

They also robbed Mr Adebayo Owosimi of his iPhone 7plus valued at N85,000, a techno phone valued at N94,000 and a cash of N30,000

Emuerhi told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others, who are at large on July 1, at 9 p.m. at Oluodo Junction, Ebute Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The sections stipulate 21 years’ imprisonment for armed robbery if found guilty. (NAN)

