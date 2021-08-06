Court remands 2 men for alleged armed robbery

August 6, 2021 Favour Lashem Judiciary, News, Project 0



An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Friday ordered that two men remanded in Kirikiri Centre for alleged .

The police charged Segun Adekoya,34, and Lati Azeez, 36, whose residential addresses were not with .

Chief Magistrate  J.A. Adegun, did not take the plea of the suspects, for want in jurisdiction to entertain the case.

Adegun ordered the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPPs) for advice.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 8, for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi told the court that the suspects, with locally gun, robbed Mr Samuel Peter of N150,000

He alleged that the suspects also robbed Mr Adeola Olaniyan of iPhone 6plus valued N50,000 and a of N3,500.

They also robbed Mr Adebayo Owosimi of his iPhone 7plus valued N85,000, a techno phone valued N94,000 and a of N30,000

Emuerhi told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others, who are large on July 1, 9 p.m. Oluodo Junction, Ebute Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The sections stipulate 21 years’ imprisonment for armed if found guilty. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,