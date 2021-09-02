Troops arrest 81 bandits, rescue 33 victims in N/West — DHQ

Defence Headquarters (DHQ) says troops of Operation Hadarin Daji arrested no fewer than 81 bandits, their collaborators and other criminal elements in last three weeks across North-West Zone.

Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig.-Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made disclosure while giving an update on operations of the armed forces across the country on Thursday in Abuja.

Onyeuko also said that no fewer than 33 kidnap victims were rescued and 15 bandits killed by troops during period.

He added that two armed robbers were neutralised and 13 bandits’ informants arrested.

According to him, troops sustain operations against bandits, kidnappers and other criminal elements in geo-political zone with attendant successes.

“Fifteen motorcycles and two AK-47 rifles were recovered; 33 kidnap victims rescued, 66 criminal elements arrested and some vandalised railway sleepers/tracks were recovered within period,” he said.

Onyeuko said that operations were conducted in various locations in Zamfara, Katsina and Sokoto States.

In North-Central, he said that troops of Operation Safe Haven arrested 20 persons involved in killing of 26 travellers at Rukuba town in Jos North Local Government area of Plateau on Aug. 14.

He said suspects had been handed over to prosecuting agency for necessary action.

Onyeuko said that Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Lucky Irabor, had visited Jos in his quest to ensure return of peace to state.

He disclosed that CDS held a stakeholders’ meeting with Gov. Simon Lalong, traditional rulers, religious and community leaders to discuss security challenges in the state.

“The discussions were largely successful as all stakeholders pledged their support for peace in the state.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains steadfast in the fight against all forms of criminality in different parts of the country.

“The Military High Command appreciates the continuous sacrifices of the troops in the various theatres of operation across the country,’’ he said.

In Benue, Inyeuko said troops of Operation Whirl Stroke destroyed three criminal camps, recovered 23 rustled cows and three motorcycles at Udei and Ughedu towns.

He said that the troops on Aug. 14 arrested nine cultists, who had been terrorising Utonkon community in Ado Local Government Area of the state.

He added that same troops acting on credible intelligence ambushed and arrested some railroad vandals and recover railroad tracks and sleepers at Tse-Guma village on Aug. 15.

He said the criminals had been handed over to the appropriate agency for further action.

“Also, on Aug. 16, troops carried out raid and clearance operations on criminals’ hideouts at Terr village in Sankera Uyum Council Ward and Ukpam community in Guma, and arrested two notorious armed robbers named, Aondosoo Aba and Emmanuel Gobo,” he said. (NAN)

