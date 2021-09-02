Women Affairs Ministry support Aisha Buhari 6-Nation football tournament

September 2, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, has expressed her support Aisha Buhari six-Nation female football tournament.

A statement by Director, and Public Relations unit of ministry, Mr Olujimi Oyetomi, on Thursday in Abuja, said minister pledged to work closely with Minister of Sports, Mr. Sunday Dare, to ensure the success of the tournament.

She said the to hold in Lagos from Sept. 13 to Sept. 22, would promote peace and international understanding.

The minister also commended Mr Seyi Akinwunmi, the 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), who doubles as Chairman of Local Organising Committee (LOC), six-nations Africa football tournament.

Tallen stated nothing was too small “to honour an exceptional woman,” “mother of the nation” who stands boldly by her husband to ensure the development of a foremost and populous African nation even in the face of challenges.

According to the minister, football has a strong unifying force and knows no religion or tribe as a tool to overcome most of the challenges countries in the West African sub-region are facing.

She also commended the visit of the LOC in company of Ms. Aisha Falode, a member of the NFF Board, describing the Minister as a firm advocate of Women.

It quoted Falode as saying the minister’s inclusiveness and development along with other mandates of her ministry, including child development and other vulnerable groups was commendable.

The statement quoted Falode as saying the planned female football would involve Nigeria (as the host), South Africa, Ghana, Mali, Morocco and Cameroun.

The statement added the LOC had visited the minister to galvanise support football event, noting that “female footballing holds a lot of promise.”

It added female football could help the aspirations of the Girl-Child as well as to instigate more positive conversations to issues concerning girls and women.

She further noted it could help to generate conversations around the First Lady’s Future-Assured as well as campaign against violence and equality of gender. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,