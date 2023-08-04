Tribute to my mother, By Israel Nayaba JP

Mrs Comfort Onyemen Nayaba was born on the 14th day of February,1924 to the family of Ezukwu Ukpe in Idumiru , Igbanke in Orhionwon local government area, Edo state. She attended the old Modern School where she met her heart throb late Mr Sunday N. Nayaba of Omolua community in Igbanke. They later got married and she gave birth to nine Children, out of which three are deceased.

She was a great business woman and a philanthropist. She not only brought up her children in godly way, but extended same to other children in her community. She was a devoted Christian .

Mama, we missed you so much, but God loves you more. Continue to rest in the Bossom of the Lord, till we meet to part no more.

Mama was survived by six children, twenty grand children, many great children among whom are Mrs Florence Omorodion, Dr. Barr. Israel Nayaba JP, Mr David Nayaba,Mr. Joseph Nayaba,Mrs. Stella Igbinovia and Mrs. Roseline Oghagbon.

May the soul of Mama rest in peace.

Dr. Barr. Israel Nayaba JP

