Omo-Agege felicitates Ibori at 64

By Mercy Obojeghren

A former Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege ,has felicitated former Delta governor, James Ibori ,on his 65th birthday.

Omo-Agege, in a congratulatory message issued Mr Sunny Areh , his media adviser on Friday in Asaba, said that Ibori had inspired many to excel in their various fields.

He lauded Ibori for his extraordinary compassion and humane disposition to all who cross his path, saying his selfless sacrifices to the people of Delta and Nigerians were noteworthy.

“Your commitment towards justice, fairness and equity, forging peace and nationalistic disposition are among qualities that have distinguished you as one of the great sons of Delta and Nigeria,” Omo-Agege said.

He added, “I congratulate his Excellency, Chief Onanefe Ibori as he celebrates his 65th birthday.

“I pray that God grants him long and fulfilling life as he continues to contribute towards the progress of Delta State and our country, Nigeria.”(NAN)

