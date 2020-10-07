Tinubu congratulates new Emir of Zazzau

Sen. Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has

congratulated Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli over his appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, on Monday in Lagos, described the new Emir as a highly-detribalised Nigerian and a friend of all.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris, died on Sept. 20 at the age of 84 at the Nigerian Army Reference Hospital in Kaduna.

The late Emir ascended the throne on February 8, 1975, and ruled for 45 years.

The APC leader urged Bamalli, the 19th Emir of Zazzau, to toe the footsteps of his predecessor, urging him to consolidate on the tremendous gains recorded by the late Emir.

The former Lagos governor, also commended the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, for making a good choice in Ambassador Bamalli.

Tinubu said “As Magajin Garin Zazzau, Ambassador Bamalli distinguished himself as an excellent high chief of the Zazzau Emirate, just as he performed brilliantly well as top diplomat, serving Nigeria as Ambassador to Thailand.

“Like his immediate-past predecessor, Ambassador Bamalli is also a highly detribalised Nigerian and a friend of all.

“He is a prominent diplomat, tested administrator and a first class traditional title-holder.

“As the first Emir from the Mallawa Ruling House in 100 years, the burden of history is on Emir Bamalli,” Tinubu said

The APC leader prayed to Almighty Allah to grant the new Emir divine wisdom, guide and protect him so he can steer the ship of the Emirate successfully.

“May his reign bring forth peace, development and prosperity to the Zazzau Emirate, and indeed to Northern Nigeria,” Tinubu said. (NAN)