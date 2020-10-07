Munir Ja’afaru congratulates new Emir of Zazzau

A traditional title holder in Zazzau Emirate Council, Alhaji Muhammad Muniri Ja’afaru has congratulated Ambassador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment as the new Emir of Zazzau.

Ja’afaru who is the Yariman Zazzau said, “We all must all accept the will of Allah SWT,and congratulate the new Emir,HH Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment.May Allah SWT guide,lead and direct his actions on the throne,and usher in peace and prosperity to our people”

Ja’afaru’s statement widely circulated on social media Wednesday reads: “Aslm Alkm, Alhamdu Lillah, Alhamdu Lillah,

Alhamdu Lillah.

“It is with deep sense of gratitude to Almighty SWT that I learnt of the appointment of Magajin Garin Zazzau,Ambadsador Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the new Emir of Zazzau,by Governor Nasir Ahmed el Rufai.We all must all accept the will of Allah SWT,and congratulate the new Emir,HH Ambassador Nuhu Bamalli on his appointment.May Allah SWT guide,lead and direct his actions on the throne,and usher in peace and prosperity to our people.Allahumma Amin.

“I,on behalf of my family,friends and well wishes wish to also express my immense and profound gratitude to you,and through you,all and sundry for the outpouring of support/solidarity and prayers.

We are extremely humbled.

Alhamdu Lillah.

Jazakumullah Khairan.

Muhammad Munir Ja’afaru,

Yariman Zazzau.”