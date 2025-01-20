The Disparate Pathways to Divine Redemption: A Tale of Two Approaches

By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

(January 6, 2025) The pursuit of divine redemption is a universal human aspiration, transcending cultures, backgrounds, and faith traditions. Despite this shared desire, the pathways to achieving redemption are diverse and often divisive. This article explores the disparate approaches to divine redemption, particularly the Christ-only gospel and the rules-based approach. By examining the underlying principles and practices of these two pathways, we aim to foster a deeper understanding of the complexities and nuances of human experience.

Humanity’s innate desire for a divine connection is a universal thread that weaves together people from diverse cultures, backgrounds, and faith traditions. However, the pathways to fulfilling this desire and addressing this need are as varied as they are divisive. Among the numerous faith concepts and practices, two approaches stand out as particularly disparate: the Christian tradition, which focuses on the Christ-only gospel, and other traditions, which emphasize rules and regulations performed by human beings.

The Christ-Only Gospel: A Pathway of Grace: The Christian tradition, rooted in the teachings of Jesus Christ, presents a unique pathway to divine redemption. This approach emphasizes the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross, where He bore the weight of humanity’s sin and offered salvation as a gift to all who would accept it. The role of the Holy Spirit is paramount, as He convicts, regenerates, and empowers believers to live a life of faith and obedience.

In this tradition, salvation is not earned through human effort or adherence to rules and regulations. Rather, it is a gift received through faith in Jesus Christ, who is the sole mediator between God and humanity. This approach is often summarized as ” sola gratia, sola fide, solus Christus” – by grace alone, through faith alone, in Christ alone.

The Rules-Based Approach: A Pathway of Works: In contrast, many other faith traditions emphasize a rules-based approach to divine redemption. This pathway is often characterized by a set of dos and don’ts, rituals, and practices that believers must perform to achieve spiritual growth, merit, or enlightenment. The focus is on human effort and adherence to regulations, with the goal of earning divine favor or salvation.

Examples of rules-based approaches can be found in various faith traditions, including some forms of Judaism, Roman Catholicism, Protestantism, Mormonism, Islam, Hinduism, and Buddhism. While these traditions may share some similarities with the Christ Only faith, their emphasis on human effort and works-based righteousness sets them apart from the Christ-only gospel.

A Tale of Two Approaches

The disparate pathways to divine redemption presented by these two approaches raise important questions about the nature of faith, salvation, and the human condition. While both approaches acknowledge humanity’s need for a divine connection, they differ fundamentally in their understanding of how this connection is established and maintained.

The Christ-only gospel emphasizes the sufficiency of Jesus Christ’s work on the cross, while the rules-based approach relies on human effort and adherence to regulations. One approach is rooted in grace, while the other is grounded in work.

Conclusion:

The desire for a divine connection is a universal human aspiration. However, the pathways to fulfilling this desire are as varied as they are divisive. The Christ-only gospel and the rules-based approach represent two disparate pathways to divine redemption, each with its own strengths and weaknesses. As we navigate the complexities of faith and spirituality, it is essential to understand and respect the different approaches to divine redemption. Ultimately, the choice of pathway is a deeply personal one, influenced by our individual experiences, cultures, and worldviews. May our pursuit of a divine connection be guided by humility, empathy, and a deepening understanding of the complexities and nuances of the human experience.

The Divide Between Faith Traditions: A Focus on Personal Relationship vs. Rules and Regulations

Faith traditions around the world share a common goal: to guide individuals in their spiritual journeys and foster a deeper connection with the divine. However, a significant divide exists between faith traditions that emphasize a personal relationship with God and those that focus on adherence to rules, regulations, and rituals.

Faith Traditions Emphasizing Personal Relationship

Faiths like Christianity, with its emphasis on a personal relationship with Jesus Christ, and Sufi Islam, which stresses the importance of a direct, mystical connection with Allah, exemplify this approach. In these traditions, believers are encouraged to cultivate a deep, intimate relationship with their God, characterized by trust, love, and surrender.

This approach is often accompanied by an emphasis on:

Personal experience: Believers are encouraged to seek direct experiences of the divine, such as through prayer, meditation, or worship. Emotional connection: The relationship with God is seen as a deeply emotional and personal one, with believers encouraged to express their feelings, doubts, and fears to their God. Trust and surrender: Believers are called to trust in their God’s goodness, sovereignty, and love, surrendering their wills and lives to His guidance.

Faith Traditions Emphasizing Rules and Regulations

In contrast, faith traditions like Orthodox Judaism, with its focus on adherence to the Torah and Talmud, and some forms of Buddhism, which emphasize the importance of following the Eightfold Path and the Five Precepts, represent a more rules-based approach.

In these traditions, believers are encouraged to follow a set of prescribed rules, regulations, and rituals, which are seen as essential for achieving spiritual growth, merit, or enlightenment.

This approach is often accompanied by an emphasis on:

Adherence to scripture: Believers are expected to follow the teachings of their sacred texts, with a focus on obedience to divine commandments. Ritual and practice: The performance of specific rituals, prayers, and practices is seen as essential for maintaining spiritual purity, achieving merit, or progressing on the spiritual path. Moral guidance: The rules and regulations are often seen as a moral guide, providing a clear framework for distinguishing right from wrong.

The Christ-Only Pathway: A Call to Wholehearted Devotion

A prevailing notion suggests that the Christ-only approach and other faith traditions are not mutually exclusive, and that a balance between the two can foster a vibrant and meaningful faith life. However, this perspective is rooted in humanistic reasoning, rather than a thorough understanding of God’s perspective as revealed in Scripture. As believers, our relationship with God is indeed complex and multifaceted. Nevertheless, when it comes to our devotion and obedience, the Bible presents a stark binary choice: wholehearted commitment or rebellion. It is either Christ-only or nothing.

This exclusive requirement may seem unreasonable to human beings, but it is precisely what God demands. The Lukewarmness Conundrum, as seen in Revelation 3:16, underscores God’s disdain for a faith that is halfhearted or indifferent. Lukewarmness is not a viable alternative to wholehearted obedience, and within the Christ-only faith tradition, it is considered rebellion.

In contrast, the Bible exhorts us to love God with all our heart, soul, mind, and strength (Mark 12:30). This call to wholehearted devotion is not a suggestion, but a command. It requires us to surrender our will, desires, and ambitions to God’s sovereignty.

The Necessity of Personal Intimacy

The walk of faith in the Christ-only tradition is built on trust in a person – Jesus Christ. This trust is cultivated through personal intimacy, which involves:

Personal experience: Encountering God through prayer, worship, and reading Scripture. Emotional connection: Developing a heart-level relationship with God, characterized by love, gratitude, and surrender. Intimacy through vulnerability: Sharing thoughts, feelings, and struggles with God, and experiencing His presence, comfort, and guidance.

This personal intimacy is essential for ascertaining God’s trustworthiness. As Christians experience God’s faithfulness, love, and guidance, they develop a deeper trust in Him.

A Crucial Distinction

In contrast to the Christ-only tradition, non-Christian faiths often focus on adherence to doctrine or scripture, rituals and practices, and moral guidance. While these approaches can provide a sense of structure and community, they may not foster the same level of personal intimacy and trust that is characteristic of the Christian faith.

In Christianity, the personal relationship with God is not just a means to an end, but an end in itself. The ultimate goal is not just to follow rules or achieve spiritual growth, but to know God intimately and trust Him completely.

The Christ-only pathway is a call to wholehearted devotion, requiring believers to surrender their will, desires, and ambitions to God’s sovereignty. This exclusive requirement may seem unreasonable to human beings, but it is precisely what God demands. As believers, we must recognize the necessity of personal intimacy in cultivating trust in God, and acknowledge the crucial distinction between the Christ-only tradition and other faiths.

How Does Intimacy with God Build Trust?

Intimacy with God builds trust in several ways:

Personal experience: As we spend time with God, we experience His presence, love, and guidance, which builds trust.

Emotional connection: Intimacy with God creates an emotional bond, fostering a sense of safety, security, and reliance. Understanding God’s character: Through Scripture and personal experience, we come to understand God’s character, nature, and ways, which builds confidence in His trustworthiness. Experiencing God’s faithfulness: As we see God’s faithfulness in our lives, we develop trust in His promises and provision. Vulnerability and surrender: Intimacy with God involves vulnerability and surrender, which helps us develop trust in His goodness and sovereignty. Spiritual transformation: As we experience spiritual transformation through our relationship with God, we become more like Christ, and our trust in God grows. Prayer and communication: Intimacy with God involves open and honest communication through prayer, which builds trust and deepens our relationship. Experiencing God’s love: As we experience God’s love and acceptance, we develop trust in His desire for our well-being and happiness. Developing dependence: Intimacy with God helps us recognize our dependence on Him, which fosters trust in His guidance and provision. Cultivating humility: As we acknowledge our limitations and God’s sovereignty, we develop humility, which is essential for building trust in God.

By cultivating intimacy with God, we can build a deep and abiding trust in Him, which transforms our lives and relationships.

Trust in the Lord: A Journey of Intimacy and Faith

As believers, we are often reminded to “Trust in the Lord with all thine heart” (Proverbs 3:5). Yet, many of us struggle to trust God completely, and it’s not because we want to rebel against Him. The truth is, we often don’t know the Lord intimately enough to trust Him fully. This lack of intimacy stems from not spending enough time with Him, which makes it challenging to discern His trustworthiness.

Trust is built on a foundation of intimacy and familiarity. We cannot trust someone we don’t know or haven’t spent time with. It’s common sense in our human relationships, but when it comes to our relationship with the Lord, we often neglect this fundamental principle. We are called to trust God with all our heart, but our hearts often respond with hesitation and doubt.

One reason we struggle to trust God is that we often view Him as a distant, abstract concept rather than a person. However, Jesus Christ, God’s Son, revealed the Father’s heart and character, showing us that God is a personal, relational Being. Jesus said, “If you have seen me, you have seen the Father” (John 14:9). The Holy Spirit, too, is the Spirit of Christ, who dwells within us and guides us into all truth.

A Journey of Trust

Trust in the Lord is not a one-time decision but a journey that unfolds step by step. As we spend time with God, we come to know Him as a trustworthy Person. We begin to love Him, and our trust grows. This journey requires effort, consistency, and devotion, just as any human relationship does. We must put in the time to know God intimately, to trust Him with every part of our heart.

The Work and Walk of Faith

While faith is essential, trust is the practical outworking of that faith. Trust is the “walk” of faith, where we put our trust in God into action. It’s the daily choice to rely on Him, to seek His guidance, and to rest in His sovereignty. As we walk in trust, we come to know God as a faithful, loving Father, who is worthy of our complete trust.

Trusting in the Lord is a journey that requires intimacy, effort, and devotion. As we spend time with God, we come to know Him as a trustworthy Person, and our trust grows. May we commit to walking in trust, putting our faith into action, and relying on God’s sovereignty in every area of our lives. As we do, we will find that trusting in the Lord is the safest, most secure place to be.

How Does Faith Shape Daily Decisions?

Faith can significantly shape daily decisions in several ways:

Guiding principles: Faith provides a moral compass, guiding individuals to make decisions that align with their spiritual values and principles. Trust in divine guidance: People of faith often trust that God or a higher power will guide their decisions, leading them to seek divine wisdom and guidance. Prioritization: Faith can influence prioritization, helping individuals focus on what is truly important and allocate time and resources accordingly. Risk assessment: Faith can affect risk assessment, as individuals may be more willing to take risks or face challenges when they believe they are following God’s will. Resilience and perseverance: Faith can provide the strength to persevere through difficult times, helping individuals make decisions that support their long-term goals and values. Self-reflection and accountability: Faith can prompt individuals to reflect on their decisions and actions, holding themselves accountable to their spiritual values and principles. Seeking wisdom: People of faith may seek wisdom from spiritual leaders, scriptures, or prayer to inform their decision-making. Considering eternal consequences: Faith can lead individuals to consider the eternal consequences of their decisions, making choices that align with their spiritual beliefs. Cultivating gratitude and contentment: Faith can foster a sense of gratitude and contentment, influencing decisions related to material possessions, relationships, and personal growth. Finding peace and clarity: Ultimately, faith can provide peace and clarity in decision-making, helping individuals trust that they are making choices that align with their spiritual values and principles.

What Role Does Intimacy Play in Trust?

Intimacy plays a significant role in building and maintaining trust. Intimacy refers to a deep sense of connection, closeness, and understanding between individuals. When we experience intimacy with someone, we feel seen, heard, and understood, which creates a foundation for trust.

Here are some ways intimacy contributes to trust:

Deepens emotional connection: Intimacy fosters a strong emotional bond, making us more invested in the relationship and more willing to trust the other person. Increases vulnerability: Intimacy encourages vulnerability, which is essential for building trust. When we feel comfortable sharing our thoughts, feelings, and desires with someone, we’re more likely to trust them. Promotes empathy and understanding: Intimacy helps us understand each other’s perspectives, values, and motivations. This empathy and understanding create a sense of safety, which is critical for trust. Fosters open communication: Intimacy encourages open and honest communication, which is vital for building and maintaining trust. When we feel comfortable sharing our thoughts and feelings, we’re more likely to trust each other. Creates a sense of safety and security: Intimacy provides a sense of safety and security, which is essential for trust. When we feel secure in a relationship, we’re more likely to trust the other person. Encourages mutual support and reliance: Intimacy fosters mutual support and reliance, which strengthens trust. When we feel supported and relied upon, we’re more likely to trust each other. Develops a sense of unity and togetherness: Intimacy creates a sense of unity and togetherness, which is critical for trust. When we feel connected and united, we’re more likely to trust each other.

In the context of faith, intimacy with God plays a similar role in building trust. As we deepen our relationship with God through prayer, worship, and scripture, we develop a sense of intimacy and connection, which fosters trust in His sovereignty, guidance, and love.

How Does Intimacy with God Deepen Trust?

Intimacy with God deepens trust in several ways: Personal experience: As we spend time with God, we experience His presence, love, and guidance, which builds trust. Understanding God’s character: Intimacy with God helps us understand His character, nature, and ways, making us more confident in His sovereignty and goodness. Developing a sense of dependence: As we rely on God, we develop a sense of dependence on Him, which fosters trust in His provision and guidance. Experiencing God’s faithfulness: Intimacy with God allows us to see His faithfulness in our lives, which builds trust in His promises and plans. Cultivating vulnerability: As we share our thoughts, feelings, and desires with God, we become more vulnerable, which deepens our trust in His love and care. Receiving guidance and wisdom: Intimacy with God provides us with guidance and wisdom, helping us navigate life’s challenges and trust in His direction. Developing a sense of security*: As we experience God’s presence and love, we develop a sense of security, which fosters trust in His protection and care.

Understanding God’s love: Intimacy with God helps us understand the depth of His love, which builds trust in His goodness and motivations. Experiencing transformation: As we spend time with God, we experience transformation, which builds trust in His power and ability to change us. Cultivating a sense of surrender: Intimacy with God helps us surrender our will to His, which fosters trust in His sovereignty and plans. By deepening our intimacy with God, we can cultivate a stronger, more resilient trust in Him, which transforms our lives and relationships.

Can intimacy with God Lead to Obedience?

Yes, intimacy with God can lead to obedience. In fact, obedience is a natural outcome of a deepening relationship with God. Here are some ways intimacy with God can foster obedience:

Deeper understanding of God’s character: As we experience intimacy with God, we gain a deeper understanding of His character, nature, and ways. This understanding fosters trust, which leads to obedience. Increased love and reverence: Intimacy with God cultivates a deeper love and reverence for Him. When we love and reverence God, we’re more inclined to obey His commands. Greater sense of dependence: As we rely on God, we develop a greater sense of dependence on Him. This dependence fosters obedience, as we recognize our need for His guidance and direction. Clearer understanding of God’s will: Intimacy with God provides a clearer understanding of His will and plans for our lives. When we understand God’s will, we’re more likely to obey His commands. Empowerment by the Holy Spirit: Intimacy with God involves the work of the Holy Spirit in our lives. The Holy Spirit empowers us to obey God’s commands, providing the strength and courage we need to follow Him. Transformed heart and mind: As we experience intimacy with God, our hearts and minds are transformed. This transformation enables us to think and act more like Christ, leading to obedience. Increased accountability: Intimacy with God creates a sense of accountability to Him. When we’re aware of God’s presence and guidance, we’re more inclined to obey His commands. Desire to please God: As we experience intimacy with God, we develop a deep desire to please Him. This desire motivates us to obey His commands and live a life that honors Him. Understanding of God’s love and grace: Intimacy with God helps us understand the depth of His love and grace. When we grasp God’s love and grace, we’re more likely to obey Him, not out of obligation, but out of gratitude and love. Fruit of a deepening relationship: Obedience is a natural fruit of a deepening relationship with God. As we cultivate intimacy with Him, obedience becomes a more natural and joyful response to His love and guidance.

The Choice to Trust in the Lord: A Journey of Faith Amidst Adversity

Lauren Daigle’s powerful song “Trust in You” resonates deeply with those who have walked the path of faith, only to find themselves facing adversity and uncertainty. The lyrics echo the cry of the heart, “When You don’t move the mountains, I’m needing You to move… I will trust, I will trust, I will trust in You.”

As believers, we often face the daunting challenge of trusting in the Lord when our circumstances seem to contradict His promises. We may have learned to trust in Him, but when adversity persists, our faith is put to the test. Will we choose to trust in the Lord, even when our prayers seem to go unanswered?

The Foundation of Trust: Trust is built on the foundation of a deepening relationship with God. As we spend time with Him, we come to know His character, nature, and ways. We learn to recognize His voice, His guidance, and His presence in our lives. This intimacy fosters trust, which is essential for navigating life’s challenges.

The Choice to Trust: However, trust is not an automatic response to adversity. It is a choice we must make, often in the midst of uncertainty and doubt. When our prayers seem to go unanswered, and our circumstances appear to contradict God’s promises, we must choose to trust in Him.

This choice is not based on our feelings or circumstances but on the character and nature of God. We must remind ourselves of His faithfulness, His love, and His sovereignty. We must choose to trust in His goodness, even when we don’t understand His ways.

The Promise of God’s Presence: The song “Trust in You” reminds us of the promise of God’s presence in our lives. “You are my strength and comfort… You are my steady hand… You are my firm foundation.” This promise is not dependent on our circumstances but on God’s character. When we choose to trust in the Lord, we are not trusting in a distant, detached deity. We are trusting in a God who is intimately involved in our lives, who knows our thoughts, our feelings, and our struggles.

The Outcome of Trust: The outcome of trust is not always immediate or visible. However, it is always transformative. When we choose to trust in the Lord, we experience a deepening sense of peace, a growing confidence in God’s sovereignty, and a renewed sense of purpose. As we trust in the Lord, we begin to see our circumstances from a different perspective. We begin to understand that our struggles are not obstacles to be overcome but opportunities for growth, for learning, and for trusting in God’s goodness.

Conclusion: The choice to trust in the Lord is a journey of faith, not a destination. It is a choice we must make every day, often in the midst of uncertainty and adversity. As we choose to trust in the Lord, we experience a deepening sense of intimacy with Him, a growing confidence in His sovereignty, and a renewed sense of purpose. May we, like the psalmist, declare, “I will trust in You, Lord, with all my heart” (Psalm 37:3). May we choose to trust in the Lord, even when our circumstances seem to contradict His promises. And may we experience the transformative power of trust, which enables us to face adversity with courage, with confidence, and with a deepening sense of intimacy with God.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, the pursuit of divine redemption is a deeply personal and complex journey. The Christ-only gospel and the rules-based approach represent two disparate pathways to redemption, each with its strengths and weaknesses. As we navigate the intricacies of faith and spirituality, it is essential to recognize the value of personal intimacy with God, the importance of trust, and the transformative power of obedience. Ultimately, our choice of pathway reflects our understanding of God’s character, nature, and ways. May our pursuit of divine redemption be guided by humility, empathy, and a deepening understanding of the complexities and nuances of the human experience.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.