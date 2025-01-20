FG commences national data protection certification programme

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) on Monday launched the National Certification Programme for Data Protection Officers (DPOs).

By Ijeoma Olorunfemi

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) on Monday launched the National Certification Programme for Data Protection Officers (DPOs).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 500 DPOs are expected to be trained in the first cohort of the programme, targeted at bridging the gap in data protection across the country.

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Bosun Tijani, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, said that President Bola Tinubu was committed to transforming Nigeria into a $1 trillion economy, hence the need to develop the digital economy sector.

He highlighted the critical role of the digital economy, saying that it currently contributed 14 per cent to 16 per cent to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with plans to increase it to 21 per cent within the next few years.

“We have a President that is taking bold decisions that may cause us some initial pains as a people, but will lead to a strong foundation for a future that will be inclusive and prosperous for every member of this country.

“President Bola Tinubu mentioned his intention and dedication to driving our economy to becoming a $1 trillion economy.

“Many people may not understand what that means but the implication is that if you have a country that is close to half a billion people, you have to provide job opportunities, and the only way you can do that is by growing the GDP of the country.

“It is only through economic activities and developing the digital economy that we can truly provide many meaningful jobs for our people,” he said.

Tijani reflected on Nigeria’s telecommunications revolution since 1999, noting its transformative impact on communication, financial services, and business operations.

He, however, raised concerns about the vulnerabilities posed by increased connectivity, particularly in data privacy and security.

The minister stressed the importance of building trust to ensure the success of digital technologies, innovation, and economic growth.

He urged the beneficiaries of the programme to leverage the opportunity, adding that it was government’s unique investment in their future and contribution to national development.

According to Tijani, a strong digital economy relies on skilled individuals and trust, without which Nigeria risks falling behind.

The National Commissioner of NDPC, Dr Vincent Olatunji, said that with the adoption of emerging technologies, the World Economic Forum had projected in 2020 that 92 million jobs would be lost in six years.

Olatunji, however, noted that 170 million skills set and new jobs could be created as well, and they required digital skills.

He recalled that the Commission conducted a survey of data controllers and processors and discovered that over 500,000 data controllers and processors existed and needed to be employed as data protection officers.

The NDPC boss, however, said the skills were lacking, hence the need for them to train certified DPOs.

“In line with the Public-Private Partnership model, which we have started with implementing the Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan.

“We came up with this idea of training and paying for the generation of data protection officers who will now be certified,” he said.

Olatunji also said it decided to train the DPOs, to reduce the burden of cost associated with data protection certification.

Malam Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), advocated for skills and knowledge acquisition and certification, saying it was very relevant in building the digital economy.

Inuwa highlighted the importance of programmes that equipped young Nigerians with digital skills, noting their potential to reduce unemployment and enhance economic growth.

He congratulated participants of the certification programme, reaffirming NITDA’s commitment to supporting initiatives that positioned Nigeria as a key player in the global digital economy.

Also, the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, said that sustainable data required a functional protection mechanism in an increasingly digital world.

Represented by CP Uche Henry, the National Commissioner, Cybercrime Centre, Egbetokun said the increasing application of emerging technologies had increased threats.

“The increasing application of emerging technologies and the management of public and firebase businesses with inherent vulnerabilities exposes the entire global ecosystem to cyber threats and data breaches.

“This has caused the urgent need for well trained professionals who can effectively navigate the complexities of data protection and regulatory frameworks,” he said.

Other goodwill messages were from the Minister of Youth Development, Mr Ayodele Olawande and Mrs Jane Egerton-Idehen, Managing Director of the Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd.

NAN reports that the programme will commence with the first cohort of 200 participants,with 100 each from Abuja and Lagos respectively.

In the subsequent weeks, a new cohort of 100 participants would undergo training each week until the full group of 500 selected participants had completed the training.

The training and certification of the 500 selected participants is being funded by the NDPC as part of its 2025 capacity-building initiatives and in line with its Nigeria Data Protection Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (2023-2027).

Beneficiaries of the programme will take a virtual certification examination at the end of the programme, which will be administered by the Institute of Information Management (IIM).(NAN)