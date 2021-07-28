Teenager bags 1 month imprisonment for possession of hard drugs

A Central Area Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos in Plateau on Wednesday sentenced a teenager, Salisu Musa to one month imprisonment for possession of hard drugs.

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan, sentenced the Musa, 18, after he pleaded guilty to a two count- charge of attempted jail break and possession of hard drugs.

The two magistrates in their ruling said the judgment would serve as a deterrent to those who would want to indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘C’ Police Station on July 20 by police officers attached to ‘C ‘ Division.

The prosecutor said that Nama was arrested along Bauchi Road with wraps of dried weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp.

“While in custody, the Nama attempted prison break by using a sharp objects to break the wall, “the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravened the provisions of Section 383 and 57 of the Plateau State Penal Code. (NAN)

