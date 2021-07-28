Teenager bags 1 month imprisonment for possession of hard drugs

A Central Area Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos in Plateau sentenced a teenager, Salisu Musa   one month imprisonment  for possession of hard .

A panel of two magistrates, Ghazali Adam and Hyacinth Dolnaan,  sentenced Musa, 18, after he pleaded guilty a two count- charge of attempted jail break and possession of hard .

two magistrates in their ruling said judgment would serve as a deterrent those who would want indulge in such criminal act.

Earlier, prosecution counsel, Insp. Ibrahim Gokwat,  told court that case reported at the ‘C’ Police Station on July 20 police officers attached to ‘C ‘ Division.

The prosecutor said that Nama arrested along Bauchi Road with wraps of dried weeds, suspected to be Indian hemp.

“While in custody, the Nama attempted prison break using a sharp objects to break  the wall, “the prosecutor said.

According to him, the offences contravened the provisions of Section 383 and 57 of the Penal Code. ()

