Civil servant in court for allegedly impregnating married woman

July 28, 2021



A 39-year-old civil servant, Iroghama Charles, on Wednesday appeared a Gwagwalada Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly impregnating a married woman.

The police charged Charles, who in Chukukun Kuje Area Council, FCT with enticing a married woman.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu told the court complainant Kayode Akande, who in Chukukun Kuje Area Council, FCT, reported the matter at the police station on July 13.

Yakubu said defendant enticed the complainant’s wife, Justina Kayode and on the process had sexual intercourse with her.

He said act resulted in pregnancy which the defendant went further and gave the complainant’s wife oral medication inorder to terminate the pregnancy.

The prosecutor said the offence contravenes the  of Section 389 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however pleaded guilty to the charge.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa addmitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with surety in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the surety must reside the jurisdiction of the court.

He adjourned the case until Aug. for hearing. (NAN)

