Tambuwal swears in 3 new Commissioners, assigns portfolio

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state today swore-in three new Commissioners and assigned them portfolios shortly after.

Those appointed and their portfolios are as follows:Hon Shuaibu Gwanda Gobir, Water Resources; Hon (Prof) Aminu Abubakar, Agriculture and Hon Hassan Maccido, Home Affairs

While swearing-in the trio inside the chambers of Government House, Sokoto, Governor Aminu Tambuwal urged them to exhibit higher senses of responsibility and mature conduct in the discharge of their duties.

While congratulating them, the Governor charged them to marshal their experiences, knowledge and expertise in the conduct of their respective assignments.

He said their appointment was based on merit and hoped that they will add value by contributing their quota to the development of the state.

Hon. Gobir takes the place of Hon. Umar Bature, erstwhile Commissioner for Water Resources, elevated to the position of the National Organizing Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) last week.

The other two new Commissioners replace those who passed on: late Hon. Jeli Abubakar III and late Hon. Muhammadu Arzika Tureta, former Commissioners of Home Affairs and Agriculture respectively.

