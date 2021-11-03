FEC approves N1.5bn for Nigeria Customs to procure operational vehicles

The Federal Executive Council(FEC) has approved the procurement of 46 units of vehicles for operational and administrative use by the Nigeria Customs Service(NCS).

The Minister of State for Budget and National Planning, Clem Agba, briefed State House correspondents after a virtual FEC meeting presided over by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The minister said that the vehicles would bolster the operational efficiency of the service and increase revenue generation.

“Today, council approved the procurement of 46 units of vehicles, these are for operational and administrative use by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“This was awarded to Messrs Elizade Nigeria Limited at the total cost of N1.5 billion and this amount is inclusive of the 7.5 per cent VAT.

“Recall that the last set of procurement of vehicles that was done for Customs was in 2017 and 2020.

“And in 2020, we did see a whole lot of huge seizures that was made by the Nigeria Customs and also the performance in terms of revenue.’’

He said that as at August 2021, the NCS had over performed the prorated rate of the target that it was given.

“So, council believes that with the provision of these additional vehicles, it will also be enhancing not only their effectiveness but their efficiency and then, more revenue will be generated,’’ he said.

Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, also briefed State House correspondents on other approvals made by the council.

Adesina said there was an approval for the construction and furnishing of new senate building and a 1000 capacity conference centre at the University of Abuja at the cost of N2.3 billion.

He said the memorandum was presented by the Education Ministry and it was approved.

The special adviser said that council also approved contracts for the Ministries of Power and Works and Housing.

“There was also an approval for award of contract for the construction of 400 kilowatts Solar PV Power Plant at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja, to Messrs Hilkam Engineering Consultancy Limited at the cost of N768. 9 million by the Minister of Power, and it was approved.

“And then, there was an approval for the Minister of Works and Housing for the award of contract for the rehabilitation of Sokoto-Illera road; that is at the Nigeria end and Birnin-Konni, Niger-Republic end in Sokoto State.

“The contract sum is N8.4 billion awarded to Messrs Amirco Universal Concept Limited,’’ he said.

