The Bauchi State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has executed projects worth N3.3 billion from the 2019 intervention projects.

Malam Abdullahi Muhammed, the spokesperson for SUBEB disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

Abdullahi said that the projects executed included 11,950 units of primary school furniture, 5,500 units of teachers’ furniture and provision of 790 units of magnetic white boards and 489 recycle bins.

Others were construction and provision of three generator plants and their houses at Miri, Dull and Azare towns, construction of 115 blocks of three classrooms, offices and stores, construction of four VIP toilets and renovation of 222 classrooms.

“We are committed to providing conducive teaching and learning environment.

“Some 40 hand pump fitted boreholes were drilled in some selected schools to enhance water supply,’’ he said.

He said that all the projects were completed and put to use by all the schools that benefited, adding that SUBEB had recently secured approval for the 2020 intervention projects.

Abdullahi also said that SUBEB has recently trained no fewer than 6,445 teachers to enhance their productivity. (NAN)

