SUBEB, UBEC execute N3.3bn intervention projects in Bauchi

March 22, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Bauchi State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) in collaboration the Universal Basic Education Commission () has executed projects worth N3.3 billion from the 2019 projects.

Malam Abdullahi Muhammed, the spokesperson for SUBEB disclosed this in an interview the News of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Monday.

Abdullahi said the projects executed included 11,950 of primary school furniture, 5,500 of teachers’ furniture and provision of 790 of magnetic white boards and 489 recycle bins.

Others were construction and provision of three generator plants and their houses at Miri, Dull and Azare towns, construction of 115 blocks of three classrooms, offices and stores, construction of four VIP toilets and renovation of 222 classrooms.

“We are committed providing conducive teaching and learning environment.

“Some 40 hand pump fitted boreholes were drilled in some selected schools enhance water supply,’’ he said.

He said all the projects were completed and put use by all the schools benefited, adding SUBEB had recently secured approval for the 2020 projects.

Abdullahi also said SUBEB has recently trained no fewer than 6,445 teachers to enhance their productivity. (NAN)

