The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) on Monday in Jalingo said it had sealed ten filling stations in Jalingo for selling petroleum products above the official price.

Mr Jeremiah Mashat, the Controller, Taraba Field Operation’s Office, said the action was to ensure that filling stations complied with the government approved price.

Mashat pointed out that Marketers must adhere to all regulations governing the downstream sector of the petroleum industry.

According to him, we are out to ensure that those who use petroleum products in the state are not shortchanged.

He said all marketers must comply with the official price of N162 and N165 per litre.

“We were able to seal ten filling stations in Jalingo.

“Before now we sent out a team that monitored the sale of the product and as well warmed them not to sell above government approved price.

“To our dismay, some of the marketers went ahead and violated the order and that is why we have no option but to sanction them accordingly.

“They must pay fine for violating our rules and that will serve as deterrent to many other potential violators,” he said.

However, Alhaji Lukman Mohammed, the Chairman of the Independent Petroleum Markers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Taraba chapter, said the clampdown was unnecessary due to the recent increase in depot charges.

He said the union would hold a meeting with the DPR and discuss how to resolve the impasse. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

