State Assembly aspirant to focus on youth empowerment, community development

Mr Thomas Yatai, aspirant for Kaura Constituency, Kaduna State House of Assembly under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says he intends focusing on youth empowerment and community development if given the mandate.

Yatai, a civil engineer, who stated this on Friday during his official declaration at the PDP Secretariat in Kaura, stressed the need for strategic youths empowerment programmes that would enable them maximise their potentials.According to him, communities will develop if the population of youth are empowered to contribute their quota.“It is time the local government provides opportunity to the youths to contest, and I assure you, we will make a difference in the life of the people.“

I have been helping the youths of the LGA in my little capacity because I believe in their potentials as the drivers of development in their various communities.“I want to do more because I believe God gives us opportunity to help others, and that is what I want to sustain for the youths and people of the area”, he said.Also speaking, Mrs Florence Aya, former member of Kaduna State Assembly, urged party officials to support the youth in line with the campaign for youths participation in politics.Aya, a Minority Leader in the State Assembly from 1992 to 1993, and who also represented Kaura Federal Constituency at the National Assembly from 1999 to 2003, commend Yatai for his doggedness.She advised the aspirant to reach out to the delegates and canvass for their support at the primary election.

The party Chairman in the LGA, Mr Donatus Shemang, said that the party would be open to all to contest and would ensure a level playing field for all contestants.He said that votes were with the delegates, and urged him to reach out to them and appeal for their support. (NAN)

