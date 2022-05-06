ANOH project game changer for Seplat, oil, gas industry, says Seplat CEO

Mr Roger Brown, Chief Executive Officer(CEO), Seplat Energy Plc, says the completion of the company’s Assa North-Ohaji South project (ANOH) in Imo State, will positively boost supply chain in the nation’s oil and gas industry.

Brown told newsmen on the sideline of the just concluded 2022 Offshore Technology Conference in Houston, Texas, United States on Thursday.

The CEO who spoke on the progress made so far on the ANOH project, described it as a game changer for the company as well as the oil and gas industry.

According to him, the 300 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) gas project will be operational next year as against the earlier initial target of first half of 2022.

He said: “The ANOH is a game changer in terms of gas business. By mid next year, the project will be up and running.

“The first gas is being delayed because one of the pipelines connecting into it is being delayed by supply chain issues in getting the steel pipes from China. However, it is a temporary issue.

“For us, the 300mmscf/d gas plant is material and will do dry gas processing that will be supplied to industrial customers.

“ANOH field which is one of the biggest onshore fields in Nigeria is a condensate rich field. The liquid is in two reservoirs, but one of them in particular is rich in it.

Brown, however, said that there would be almost 10,000 per day production of condensate when the company starts producing.

He said, “We will get 50 per cent of the ANOH gas plant production.

“We are going to have 50 per cent of the 300 million standard cubic feet per day of gas that is 150 mmscf/d of gas processed, plus 10,000 per day production in condensate.”

According to him, Seplat as a business will reinforce its gas credentials in the country.

“We will become one of the biggest gas processing company next to government in Nigeria.

“It is a very important part of our business model to deliver that.

“We started investing in gas in 2012, when we first bought the first assets from Shell. Gas had no value then, it was a headache,” Brown added.

He said that the company’s operations over the years had become commercial in the country, especially with domestic gas supply.

He said: “It is a good business opportunity and the ANOH gas plant will augment and grow that quite dramatically.

“We are big believer in domestic gas, we also believe in Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) for export. But for all being exported will be bad for Nigeria.

“We need to develop more domestic gas because the price of diesel in the country is insane. The average Nigerian is spending a lot on power, electricity, diesel and PMS (petrol) generators.

“It is hugely holding back the country. It is very polluting, noisy and very expensive.

“It is five times more expensive than gas and it is not creating the jobs within the country because companies cannot afford to run their operations on fuel.

“ANOH will create enormous value for the country. We work with government, we will love its completion to be faster.”

NAN reports that ANOH plant project is one of the Federal Government’s 2018 seven Critical Gas Development Projects and one of Nigeria’s most strategic gas projects.

It will process gas captured from Seplat’s onshore oil block in oil mining lease (OML 53) in Imo State.

The project is being built by ANOH Gas Processing Company Ltd., (AGPC), an incorporated joint venture (IJV) owned equally (50 per cent apiece) between Seplat and the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), which is an arm of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPC).

Seplat and NGC previously provided a combined 420 million dollars in equity funding and the project is now fully funded.

In January 2021, Seplat raised 260 million dollars, provided by a consortium of seven banks – Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc (advisor), United Bank for Africa Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, FirstRand Bank Ltd., (London Branch) / RMB Nigeria Ltd., the Mauritius Commercial Bank Ltd., Union Bank of Nigeria Plc and FCMB Capital Markets Ltd.

The plant’s construction cost is estimated at 650 million dollars. The two stakeholders which include Seplat and NGC, previously provided a combined 420 million dollars in equity funding.

The AGPC construction cost came down to 650 million dollars, inclusive of financing costs and taxes, as a result of cost optimisation programme, significantly lower than the original projected cost of 700 million dollars.

Seplat is a provider of natural gas to Nigeria’s power sector, supplying around 30 per cent of gas used for electricity generation. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

