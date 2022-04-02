Stakeholders urge synergy to address consumer rights in power sector

By Constance Athekame



Stakeholders in the power sector has called for synergy of all players to address consumer rights and obligations.



The stakeholders made the call in a communigue issued at the end of a one-day National Electricity Consumer Protection Awareness Forum held in Abuja on March 31.



The communigue was signed by the Director-General of National Power Training Institute (NAPTIN), Mr Ahmed Nagode, and Mr Princewill Okorie, the National President, Association of Public Policy Analysis (APPA).



The theme of the forum is “Effective Implementation of Consumer Protection Component of Electric Power Sector Reform Act, 2005”.



According to the communigue, the stakeholders agreed that there is need for synergy amongst the various stakeholders in the power sector to ensure consumer rights were protected.



The communigue said that consumers’ protection right should be given more attention.



It also said that training on right and obligations of consumers should be embarked upon and supported by stakeholders.



“Like Governors’ Forum, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), NNPC, Oil Companies, Power Utilities and organised private sector.



“And willing stakeholders who should endeavor to fund this important project as part of their Civic Social Responsibility (CSR),” it said.



The communigue said there was need for proper coordination of the process and in order to guarantee accountability and optimal use of resources.



It said that NAPTIN can be supported to perform training functions for stakeholders, especially non-power sector personnel in consumer education.



The communigue said that a major instrument for achieving consumer protection education awareness is through training and continuous interaction.



“It is important to cascade this enlightenment forum to all the States in Nigeria;



“The next engagement should hold at NERC’s instance and or facilitation.



“Efforts should be made to encourage the participation of licensed Electricity Companies (DisCos) in further engagement as service providers with direct interface with consumer and tariff collection,” the communiqué read in part.(NAN)

