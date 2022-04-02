SON pledges enabling environment for MSMEs to meet global standards

By Alex Enebeli

The Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has pledged to provide enabling support for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to meet global standards.

The Director- General of SON, Mallam Farouk Salim, made the pledge on Friday during the Organisation’s Special Day at the ongoing 33rd Enugu International Trade Fair holding in Enugu.

Salim said the support became necessary as MSMEs contributed 48 per cent of national Gross Domestic Product, account for 96 per cent of businesses and 48 per cent employment for the country.

The director general was represented by Mr Fred Akingbesote, Director, South-East Operation (SON).

According to him, the sector had played significant roles in the growth, development and industrialisation of Nigeria.

He said that SON had helped MSMEs with subsidized standards, certification charges, laboratory charges, service charge to support importation of materials and equipment as well as certified product for financing.

The director general stated that the organisation had put in place policies that ensured that MSMEs and other stakeholders were directly involved in the standard development process.

“The whole essence is to create an enabling environment for the sector to be part of the standardisation process so that products emanating from their system meet global standard.

He explained that quality assurance put in place would empower the manufacturers/producers and allowed a seamless business connection and value creation.

Salim however, urged entrepreneurs, importers and exporters to take advantage of the service they offered to better their businesses.

The DG said the organisation participated in the fair to educate stakeholders in the nation’s economic development on standard and standardisation activities.

“So the fair offers us a great opportunity to reach out to Nigerians, foreign manufacturers and other businesses on the activities of SON,” he said.

Speaking, the President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr Jasper Nduagwuike, said SON had helped rid the country of substandard products.

He said that SON had improved tremendously as it employed innovation and technology in carrying out its mandate.

“A fair on this ground without the participation of SON is indeed incomplete and ECCIMA is proud to associate with you,” Nduagwuike said.

He therefore, urged all Nigerians to help SON achieve its aim by reporting suspicious firms and products. (NAN)

