SOSG Targets N4 B CBN Loan For Farmers

Sokoto state government will soon securea N4 billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Commercial Agricultural Credit Scheme loan facilty through the Zenith Bank.

The state government has also approved the sum of over N8 billion billion for the construction and dualization of two main roads in the state.

These were part of the outcomes of two separate state executive council meeting held in the state capital last Friday and Monday this week chaired by Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and his Deputy Hon. Mannir Muhammad Dan’Iya respectively.

According to the state commissioner for Animal Health and Fisheries Development, who is also the overseer of the state Ministry of Agriculture, Professor Abdulkadir Junaidu 16, 876 farmers will benefit from the targeted loan.

The loan, which is intended to facilitate rice, wheat and tomato cultivation, the Commissioner said, will be supervised by a state advisory committee and approved consultants.

He explained that majority of the farmers that will benefit from the scheme will be from from rural areas of the state just as 732 medium scale farmers and 180 large scale farmers will also benefit.

Professor Junaid also maintained that, in line with the guidelines of the facility, five laws have been made, each for the execution of the component parts of the loan: purchase of herbicides, fertilizers, seeds, supply and processing machines.

A breakdown of these shows that over N363 million would be spent on the purchase of 45,296 litres , of herbicides, 42, 716 litres of insecticides and

2,610 units of sprayers; while over N1 billion will be used to purchase 67, 764 bags of 50 kg NPK and 28,728 bags of 50 kg urea.

Also, the sum of N312 million will be spent on the purchase of 198, 555 kg of rice and 331, 270 kg of wheat as well as 2,254 of tomator seedlings; in addition to the sum of over N495 million earmarked for the procurement of supply and processing machineries, which comprises water pumping machines, rice and wheat threshing machines, tomatoes pasting machines among others.

Meanwhile, the executive council also rose from a similar meeting last Friday after resolving to

to construct two roads projects from Shuni-Tsehen Masu-Gandun Ardo to Kasarawa; and from Sokoto city gate to Shuni town at the costs of over N4.4 billion N3.6 billion respectively.

The first road will be a 12 km southern byepass dual carriage one while the second will be a 7.2 km dual carriage. The contracts awarded to Roads Nigeria.

and Afdin Construction Company respectively are expected to be completed within 18 months.

Other resolutions reached at the meeting were the approval of a bill for a law for the establishment of Sokoto state veterinary specialist hospital, presentation of a reports on COVID-19 and gastroenteritis situation in the state,

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...