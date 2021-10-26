China to join PNG to build community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said his country stands ready to work with Papua New Guinea (PNG) to build a community with a shared future for both countries.

During a telephone conversation with PNG’s Prime Minister James Marape, Xi noted that the country has important influence in the Pacific islands region.

He said China would like to join hands with PNG to maintain the general direction of bilateral friendly cooperation.

He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two sides, 45 years ago; the countries have always treated each other equally and with respect.

“We have supported each other on issues involving our respective core interests, major concerns, also maintained peace and stability in the South Pacific region and promoted regional development and prosperity.

“The relationship between China and Papua New Guinea has become a role model of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation among countries of different sizes and different social systems.

“The Chinese side is willing to continue to provide PNG with economic and technical assistance with no political conditions attached, and provide various support for PNG in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

The president said the countries should work together to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction, resource protection and utilisation.

He urged the two sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and multilateral occasions and deal with challenges such as climate change.

Xi said they should actively carry out the Global Development Initiative, stick to true multilateralism and safeguard international equity and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries. (Xinhua/NAN)

