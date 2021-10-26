China to join PNG to build community with shared future

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday said his country stands ready to Papua New Guinea (PNG) to a community a shared future for both countries.

During a telephone conversation PNG’s Prime James Marape, Xi noted that the country has important influence in the Pacific islands region.

He said China would like to join hands PNG to maintain the general direction of bilateral friendly cooperation.

He pointed out that since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the sides, 45 years ago; the countries have always treated other equally and respect.

“We have supported other on issues involving our respective core interests, major concerns, also maintained peace and stability in the South Pacific region and promoted regional development and prosperity.

“The relationship between China and Papua New Guinea has become a role model of peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation among countries of different sizes and different social systems.

“The Chinese side is willing to continue PNG economic and technical no political conditions attached, and provide various support for PNG in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic,’’ he said.

The president said the countries should together to strengthen exchanges and cooperation in areas such as poverty reduction, resource and utilisation.

He urged the sides to strengthen coordination and cooperation on international and multilateral occasions and deal challenges such as climate change.

Xi said they actively carry out the Global Development Initiative, stick to true multilateralism and safeguard international equity and justice as well as the common interests of developing countries. (Xinhua/NAN)

