The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) on Tuesday destroyed expired and substandard products worth N2 million in Niger toward safeguarding the public health.Hajiya Hauwa Nuhu, State Coordinator, SON, disclosed this during the exercise in Maikunkele, near Minna.“The products before you have been marked for destruction because after we carried out our laboratory tests, we found out that they were expired or substandard.“

The goods are estimated at N2 million going by their current market value,” she said.Nuhu stated that the products were not safe for consumption or use, depending on the item.She noted that the goods included canned foods, cosmetics, used tyres (tokunbo tyres), beverages and fruit juice among others.The official said that there was a new arrangement now; instead of setting used tyres ablaze to pollute the environment and create environmental problem, they are taken to recycling plants to produce other things.“

The tyres we have here will not be destroyed alongside other products; they will be taken to a re-cycling plant and recycle into other things,” she said.Nuhu indicated that the goods were seized during supervisions in supermarkets and shops between 2019 and 2021.“We are doing our best to keep Nigeria safe, by carrying out surveillance to protect unsuspecting public,” she said.

The coordinator said that the offenders were sanctioned and made to pay fines, adding that they were also sensitised against such unwholesome practices.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the SON, Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps, National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency and Federal Road Safety Corps participated in the exercise. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

