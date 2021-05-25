The Department of State Services, DSS, has denied involvement in the arrest or whisking away of Comrade Peter Timothy Igbifa ,President of Ijaw Youth Council,IYC, by suspected masked men.

Reports earlier claimed that masked men suspected to be DSS whisked Igbifa away.But a top official of DSS has debunked the report as untrue.

“The DSS has nothing to do with the alleged arrest or whisking away of President of Ijaw Youth Council, Comrade Peter Timothy Igbifa by suspected masked men,” the top official told Newsdiaryonline on Tuesday.

