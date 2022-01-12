Sokoto Govt, FRSC unveil speacilised ambulance services for accident victims

The Sokoto State Government and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) unveiled a specialised ambulance to improve emergency service delivery across the 23 local government areas of the state.

Mr Salisu Tureta, state command FRSC Public Relations Officer, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto.

” The FRSC in collaboration with the state Ministry of Health launched the Ambulance Services Scheme and three fully equipped ambulances have deployed to major routes in the state.

”By this, we will provide both emergency response and transfer of patients when the need arises.

“The ambulances will serve as primary providers of a-24/7 response to medical and trauma related emergencies.

”A central communication unit has been set up at the State Specialist Hospital to coordinate the ambulance services for easy interface and direction.

“The three ambulances have began operation along with paramedics from the ministry and about 384 FRSC personnel were deployed during Yuletide.

He further said that a joint Yuletide safer road operations were conducted by officials of Red Cross Society, National Emergency Management Agency and state government.

” This year’s Operation Zero Tolerance to Toad Crashes covers from Dec. 17, 2021 to Jan. 15, 2022.

” Persons reasonably suspected to have violated any road traffic regulation are being arrested, prosecute and sanctioned appropriately, ” Tureta said.

He noted that the cardinal objective of FRSC was to educate the public on safe use of roads.

He said that FRSC promoted the ideals with the aim of creating a safer roads for all and environment in line with the provision of the law to reduce to the barest minimum the risk of deaths in road traffic crash.

Tureta urged people to adhere to traffic rules, avoid overspending and dangerous driving (NAN)

