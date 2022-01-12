I want to be remembered with quality legislative contributions – lawmaker

A Member representing Awgu South Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Johnson Chukwuobasi, says he desires to be remembered with quality legislative contributions.

Chukwuobasi made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said that his legislative contributions had attracted development projects to constituency, including renovation of Mmaku Cottage Hospital.

The lawmaker said that he would continue to give quality representation to his people to justify his election.

He said that he would do his best to ensure commencement of academic activities by the University of Education, Ihe.

He thanked his colleagues for supporting the passage of the bill establishing the institution.

He expressed optimism that operation of the university would open up Ihe and its neighbours for more development.

The legislator pledged continued quality representation, and thanked the state Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for development efforts of his administration in Awgu South Constituency. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

