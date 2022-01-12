I want to be remembered with quality legislative contributions – lawmaker

January 12, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A Member representing Awgu South Constituency in Enugu State House of Assembly, Mr Johnson Chukwuobasi, says he desires to be remembered with quality legislative contributions.

Chukwuobasi made the disclosure  in an with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Tuesday.

He said that his legislative contributions had attracted   projects to  constituency, including renovation of Mmaku Cottage Hospital.

The lawmaker said that he would continue to quality representation to his people to justify his election.

He said that he would his best  to ensure commencement of academic activities by the  University of Education, Ihe.

He thanked his colleagues for supporting the passage of the bill establishing the institution.

He expressed optimism that  operation of the university would open up Ihe and its neighbours for more development.

The legislator pledged  continued quality representation, and thanked the state Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for efforts of his administration in  Awgu South Constituency. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,