SMEDAN’s D-G eyes Katsina State governorship seat

By Abbas Bamalli

Dr Dikko Radda, Director-General, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) on Sunday declared interest to contest the Katsina State governorship seat on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Radda presented his letter of interest to the APC at the ward and state levels and thereafter addressed newsmen.

He said if elected, he would tackle insecurity, address increasing rate of poverty, poor access to social infrastructure and an underdeveloped economic sector.

He vowed to end lack of integration into national value chains, low-level of education and inadequate support for businesses in the state.

Radda said he would also focus on public sector reform, education, skills development, social care, agricultural development and healthcare, if elected.

“If I become governor of Katsina State, we are going to do everything possible to end the state’s intractable woes and bring about sustainable prosperity that will bring development to the state.

“We will provide adequate security to implement our policies and continue to secure the lives and property of the people of Katsina State.

“Our people deserve a leadership that is concerned about their future; we will work tirelessly on this,’’ he said.

Radda appealed to the APC leadership in the state to put the interest of the state ahead of any other interest.

He charged the leadership to ensure that the most qualified and credible candidates are given the opportunity to serve. (NAN)

