NBBF set to roll out plans for 2022/2023 Basketball Season

By Babatunde Ogunrinde

The Nigeria Basketball Federations (NBBF) says the federations has concluded plans to organise the national basketball leagues for male and female.

The President of NBBF, Musa Kida, made the disclosure at a news conference in Lagos on Sunday, following a board meeting where members were able to come together and strategies their plans for a viable basketball season.

Kida said that the dates for the leagues would be made public soon.

He said that there would be a stakeholders meeting where all modalities would be put into proper perspective.

The federation’s president also said that the board was set to meet with sponsors of the leagues to present their plans for the next basketball season.

He said that he was proud and confident of the developments, adding that arrangements were underway to make the leagues better than before.

“It feels good to be back and as a new board, we are determined more than ever to make basketball a huge success in Nigeria,” Kida said.

He said that the league had faced unnessary hitches in the past such as legal litigations that did not allow them to achieve as much as they desired.

He added that he was looking ahead with a lot of confidence that such challenges that impeded the development of the sport would not arise again.

“We are working harder like never before especially reshaping the six geographical zones and making them stronger.

“The national teams are also of great importance and we have to move quick to get them ready for the world cup windows which comes up in June,” he said.

On the relationship with the Ministry of Sport, Kida said the relationship was a respectable one and that the board was also scheduled to meet with the Secretary General to discuss strategies.

He said he was optimistic that the meeting would yield good results for the progress of the sport.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

