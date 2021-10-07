SGF urges Nigerians to have positive mindset about government

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha has urged Nigerians to desist from deliberately refusing to see anything good in government’s efforts to better the lives of the people.

Mustapha stated this at Public Presentation of a book titled “The Beauties of Nigeria (Projecting Nigeria’s Unique Selling Points)” authored by Mr Bonaventure Melah, on Thursday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mustapha was represented by Ms Veronica Agugu, the Director, Public Affairs Department, Office of the SGF.

Mustapha restated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to ensure that truthful and genuine information about Nigeria was put out there for the world.

The SGF said that most of the stories published in the media in currently about the country, especially by social or new media operators were either half-truths, outrights or totally fabricated falsehood and in the process, mislead the world about Nigeria.

Mustapha said that the idea behind the book included what should guide the lives of Nigerians, adding that the book celebrated the positive attributes about Nigerians.

“Most importantly, it showcases to the world that Nigeria is a country that will rise beyond its present challenges and provide the needed leadership to the Black Nation.

” This book presentation also coincides with the “Discover Nigeria” book unveiled by President Buhari on Thursday, Sept. 30, which culminated in the end of Nigeria 6oth Independence Anniversary Celebrations.

” Discover Nigeria succintly re-emphasises the reasons why we should always be positive about our country and for us to still maintain the spirit of positive outlook and determination to make Nigeria a peaceful and prosperous nation.”

He said that Nigeria was undoubtedly a blessed nation with abundant human and natural resources underpinned by a very rich socio-cultural diversity which need to be positively harnessed for the benefit of the generality of Nigerians.

The SGF added that the book would be a reference document for the Diaspora community and anybody from any part of the world seeking for genuine and truthful information about the country.

” The book presentation today further demonstrates the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that truthful and genuine information about Nigeria is put out there for the world.

” This book is about writing and telling our story in a way that Nigerians should be able to transmit to the rest of the World.

” For us to continue telling our own story, we should desist from deliberately refusing to see anything good in what the Government is doing to better the lives of its people.”

He congratulated the author for putting together an amazing work, which was a historical compendium that would become a reference document for Nigerians.

Earlier, author of the book, Mr Bonaventure Melah, urged Nigerians not to be discourage by the current socioeconomic and security challenges bedeviling the country.

He expressed concern over the rate of negative and fake news about the country, saying ” there are positive and beautiful things about Nigeria and Nigerians.

” Writing about Nigeria at this period is to let the people, the Nigerians in the Diaspora and the international community that Nigeria is not finished that there is hope for the country.

” There are beautiful things about our country. On the side of government, the book is also a wake-up call for government to look into other areas like creative industry, art and culture and invest more.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the high point of the event was the unveiling of the book by the SGF and the Minister of Science, Technology, Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu. (NAN)

