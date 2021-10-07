Insurgency: Theatre Commander tasks War College to design effective operations plan

The Theatre Commander of the Joint Task Force “Operation Hadin Kai”, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, has urged participants of Army War College to come up with actionable operations plans for the success of the war against insurgency.

Musa made the call on Thursday in Maiduguri while receiving the Course 5 participants, led by Commandant of the College, Maj. Gen. Solomon Udounwa, who were on operational visit to the theatre in Borno.

Musa said the operationl visit by the officers would add value to ongoing military operation of the theatre.

He observed that most of the participants were Lt. Colonels and Colonels who would soon take over leadership as commanders to implement some of their recommendations in the prosecution of the war.

“Most of you are Leutenant Colonels and Colonels who will be leaders, what you do today you are going to implement (tomorrow).

“Think deep and come up with a model that will stand the test of time,” Musa said.

He noted that the ongoing operation was a good opportunity for officers and men to engage in practical war and enrich their career.

Musa recalled that as the Commandant of Military Depot in Zaria between 2015 to 2017, he made recruits to understand that the hard training they undergo was not wickedness but to strengthen their capacity in war situation.

He noted that some of them deployed to the theater now appreciated the wisdom of the intense training.

“The enemies will not pamper you. They will do everything to make life difficult for you,” he stressed.

While reiterating the renewed commitment by troops of the theatre to contain the insurgency, Musa also tasked war college to take the latest mass surrendering of insurgents that captured world attention as a case study and make recommendations on how to handle them.

Earlier, Udounwa, the war college commandant, said they were at the theatre to see how the college could contribute to more successes of the ongoing military operations.

Udounwa lauded the successes so far recorded by the theatre in the fight against insurgency, adding that the college has been monitoring development at the theatre.

“We are appreciating what you are doing in the Theatre.

“We are delighted to see the renewed commitment by officers and soldiers under leadership of Chief of Army Staff, Chief of Defence Staff and other service Chiefs under whose guidance and support the operation is being conducted.

“We want to salute your effort and to reassure you that the war college will continue to do everything that we can do to support your effort in the theatre,” the commandant said. (NAN)

