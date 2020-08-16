Senate President greets former President Babangida @79

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has said he rejoices with former President Ibrahim Babangida on the occasion of his 79th birthday on 17th August, 2020.

According to a statement by his Spokesman Ola Awoniyi, Lawan said the General and former Nigerian leader can be proud of his contributions to the defence of the territorial integrity, unity, and political and sociology-economic development of Nigeria.







The Senate President noted that President Babangida has remained passionate about Nigeria more than two decades after his exit from active public service.

Lawan urged the elder statesman to continue to avail those in leadership positions the benefits of his experience and wise counsel for the unity, stability and progress of the nation.







The Senate President wished the General many more years of good health and peace of mind.