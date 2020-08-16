Kogi: Stop encroachment on public schools’ land, Anebira Forum urges Govt

By Chimezie Godfrey

An advocacy group, Proudly Anebira Forum has urged the government to intervene to stop the rising spate of encroachment on public school lands in Kogi Central Senatorial district.

The group in its effort to save public schools in Ebira land from extinction, condemned the senseless encroachment and acquisition of lands within and around public primary and secondary schools across the community.





The Advocacy group disclosed that public school lands are being sold to desperate people by jobless youth under the pretext of clannish ownership, a development that has reduced most schools to residential areas.

The group recalled with regret the past efforts of Ebira People’s Association (EPA) when it engaged the state government on the need to end the incessant encroachment of school land.





“Available reports indicate that Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration has made inroad into the ugly development where a committee was set up to investigate the matter and proffer lasting solution.

“It is observed, with dismay, that the committee reports and recommendation have remained unattended till date.





“As the activities of the illegal encroachment threaten the existence of almost all community schools in Kogi Central, Proudly Anebira Forum is renewing the call for urgent solution and thus considering various steps adoptible to nip the ugly trend in the bud,” the group stated.

The advocacy group further called on the citizens to desist from encroaching on school land in whatever guise.