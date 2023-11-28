Senate confirms Tunji Olaopa, 11others as Chairman, board members FCSC

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of Prof.Tunji Olaopa as Chairman, Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC).

Also confirmed for appointment is eleven others as members of the FCSC representing various states of the Federation.

This followed the presentation and adoption of a report of the Committee on Establishment and Public by the Chairman Sen. Oluwole Cyril (APC- Ekiti) at the Committee of the Whole on Tuesday.

Presenting the report Oluwole urged the Senate to consider the request of President Bola Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominees for appointment as Chairman and members of FCSC.

He said the request was in pursuance to section 154 sub section 1 of the 1999 Constituion of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

Oluwole said the committee during the secreening of the nominees received documents from the office of Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate).

He listed the documents to include resumes, Police clearance reports and Asset declaration documents of the nominees.

He said the committee deliberated on the qualifications, experience and competency of the national nominees and their suitability for the appointment.

He said the nominees were eminently qualified for the appointment, saying that there was no adverse security reports and petition against them.

He said the nominees possessed the requisite qualifications, professional experience, competence and capacity to further ensure success of the FCSC and urged the senate to approve their nominations.

Those confirmed as members of FCSC includes: Dr. Dauda Ibrahim Jalo representing Adamawa, Gombe and Taraba states, Ededet Eyoma, representing Akwa-Ibom and Cross River states, Dr. Chambalin Nweke, (Anambra, Ebonyi and Enugu states).

Others are Rufus Godwin representing Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers states, Dr. Adamu Hussein representing FCT and Niger state, Aminu Nabegu representing Jigawa and Kano states, Hindatu Abdullahi, representing Kaduna and Katsina states, Shehu Aliyu representing Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states, Odekunle Rukiyat Aduke representing, Kogi and Kwara states, Sarah Sosan, representing Lagos and Ogun and Dr. Festus Oyebade representing Osun and Oyo states.

Also at plenary a bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences and Technology, Tsafe, Zamfara state scaled second reading.

The bill , sponsored by Sen. Bilbis Ikra (APC-Zamfara), was referred to Committees on Health, Tertiary Institutions and Tetfund for further legislative input and to report back in three weeks.

By Haruna Salami

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

