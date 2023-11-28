Senate passes bill for establishment of Federal University of Technology, Iyin Ekiti state

Senate has passed a bill to give legislative framework the establishment of Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences lyin Ekiti, Ekiti state.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration and adoption of report of Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND at plenary on Tuesday.

The report was presented by Sen. Mohammmed Muntari (APC -Katsina), chairman of the committee.

Muntari, in his lead debate said Senate at plenary on October 26, 2023 debated on the general principles of the bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, lyin Ekiti.

He said the bill was earlier sponsored by Sen. Bamidele Michael Opeyemi (APC- Ekiti), Senate Leader.

According to him the bill seeks to provide a legislative framework to support establishment of the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, lyin-Ekiti.

Muntari said the school was designed to develop and offer academic and professional programmes leading to the award of diplomas, first degrees, postgraduate research and higher degrees.

“The degrees to be to be awarded have emphasis on environmental and technological skills and allied professional disciplines”, he said.

This was aimed at producing socially mature persons with the capacity to improve on the disciplines and develop new ones.

“The University of Technology and Environmental Sciences would act as an agent and catalyst for national development through technological innovation for effective and economic utilization of the nation’s economic and human resources”.

According to him, the committee engaged with relevant stakeholders, who expressed their views on the merits and demerits of the Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, lyin Ekiti, adding that “their views were in consonance with the Legislative agenda of 10th Senate”.

According to Muntari, the stakeholders believed that the establishment of the proposed Federal University of Technology and Environmental Sciences, lyin Ekiti would bring about socio-economic growth through the development of the region and would encourage prospective youths to take advantage of the proximity of the institution to get educated.

By Haruna Salami

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

